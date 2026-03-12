Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells 4,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Charles Kane sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $191,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,316.72. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 895,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,527. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $629.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYM. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

