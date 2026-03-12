Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Director Sells 6,633 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Trimberger sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $383,586.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,868.38. This represents a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 876,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,108. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.76 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 38.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 99.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

