Belo Sun Mining (OTC:BSXGF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTC:BSXGF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.8287 and last traded at $0.8518. 225,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 586,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8635.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company’s primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil. It also holds 100% interest in the Rainbow Alexandrite Project located in the north of the city of Brasilia.

