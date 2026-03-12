Head-To-Head Contrast: Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Logansport Financial and Greene County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greene County Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Logansport Financial and Greene County Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $15.19 million 1.30 $1.76 million $1.59 20.35 Greene County Bancorp $132.94 million N/A $31.14 million $2.14 10.37

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Greene County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 6.44% N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp 26.03% 15.01% 1.19%

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Logansport Financial pays out 113.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Greene County Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

