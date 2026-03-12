Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.85 and last traded at C$5.00. Approximately 506,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 261,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Coveo Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.60.

The company has a market cap of C$479.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.99.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.18 million during the quarter. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 28.39% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions Inc. will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes. Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person’s journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

