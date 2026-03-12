Comparing Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) and Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd N/A N/A N/A Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd and Ferrovial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd $133.50 million 5.54 $74.68 million N/A N/A Ferrovial $10.89 billion 4.43 N/A N/A N/A

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrovial.

Dividends

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Ferrovial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd and Ferrovial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ferrovial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Ferrovial has a consensus price target of $73.12, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Ferrovial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Ferrovial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrovial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrovial beats Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. It also operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway. In addition, the company is involved in the land development and utilization project activities. The company was formerly known as Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Shenzhen Investment International Capital Holdings Infrastructure Co., Ltd.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

