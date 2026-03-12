Daniel Yih Sells 50,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Yih sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,994.92. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RSI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,903. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp raised Rush Street Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 268,295 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

