Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$877.01 million during the quarter. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

TSE:BDT traded up C$0.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 150,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$33.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial set a C$34.00 target price on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

