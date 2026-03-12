Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) COO Sells $362,438.00 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 181,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $362,438.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,172. This trade represents a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christine Zedelmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 185,937 shares of Equillium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $327,249.12.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Christine Zedelmayer sold 100,000 shares of Equillium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 11,900 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $15,589.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 23,804 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $31,897.36.

Equillium Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of EQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 230,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Equillium, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Equillium by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth $35,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

EQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equillium in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Equillium to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equillium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to treat severe autoimmune diseases and prevent organ transplant rejection. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, EQ001 (itolizumab), is a humanized monoclonal antibody that modulates T-cell activation by targeting the CD6 receptor. Equillium’s pipeline also includes additional biologic candidates aimed at addressing indications such as acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and lupus nephritis.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, Equillium in-licensed itolizumab from Biocon Limited, leveraging the antibody’s established safety profile in earlier clinical studies.

