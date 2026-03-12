GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 1,310 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $118,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,462.35. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phontip Palitwanon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Phontip Palitwanon sold 766 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $67,277.78.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $193.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.22. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 369.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in GoDaddy by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.