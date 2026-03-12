Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.3710 and last traded at $0.3840. 35,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 31,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3520.

Nocera Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

