Christopher Bruce Roberts Sells 68,902 Shares of Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 68,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $540,880.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,132,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,889,324.30. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bruce Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 9,360 shares of Quantum Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,476.00.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of QUBT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. 9,271,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,228,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 724.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QUBT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Quantum Computing from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quantum Computing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

