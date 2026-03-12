Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.18. 86,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 50,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

