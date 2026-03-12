Insider Selling: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Sells 129,490 Shares of Stock

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) Chairman Martin Stein, Jr. sold 129,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $10,142,951.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 195,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,220.36. The trade was a 39.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. 1,023,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on REG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price objective on Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 441.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 351,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,669,000 after buying an additional 65,719 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

