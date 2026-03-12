Defence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Trading 4.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.4748 and last traded at $0.4596. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Defence Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Defence Therapeutics Company Profile

Defence Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology therapies. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company leverages its proprietary Oncoprex platform to deliver targeted immunomodulatory treatments designed to stimulate the body’s immune response against solid tumors. Its research and development efforts center on novel approaches that aim to enhance efficacy while minimizing systemic side effects commonly associated with conventional cancer therapies.

The Oncoprex platform employs a unique vectorization technology to transport immunotherapeutic agents directly into the tumor microenvironment.

