E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Vanessa Sanchez Acquires 6,852 Shares

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vanessa Sanchez acquired 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $30,354.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 6,852 shares in the company, valued at $30,354.36. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SSP traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 921,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $560.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

