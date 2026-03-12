William Thorndike, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director William Thorndike, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $2,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,635,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,060,551.28. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

Perimeter Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 778,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.98. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.05 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a positive return on equity of 17.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. (NYSE: PRM) is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company’s core product portfolio spans several key segments.

Further Reading

