Capital World Investors Purchases 165,760 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,838,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 165,760 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.27% of Walt Disney worth $554,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 244.6% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,177,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.