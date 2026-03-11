Pinkerton Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Pinkerton Wealth LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,605 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PM stock opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

