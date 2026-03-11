Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 32,461 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $689,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,501.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 187,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,726,000 after purchasing an additional 175,430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,856 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $6,177,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,743.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $8,857,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $9,767,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Stories

