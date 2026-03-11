Legal & General Group Plc Sells 110,878 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,782,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,878 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $653,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $166.60. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

