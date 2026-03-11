Inceptionr LLC Takes $607,000 Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enpro during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Enpro by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,747.50. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $134,431.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,879.25. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,220. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE NPO opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $286.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.54%.Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

