Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 247,971 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $73,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $263,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 37.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $109.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

