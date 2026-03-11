Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $71,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 869.5% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2%

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.