Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $67.70 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,445,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353,761 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $67,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

