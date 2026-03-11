Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 560,268 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 8.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $765,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,120 shares of company stock valued at $210,900,814. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.