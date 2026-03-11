Legal & General Group Plc Has $609.59 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,618,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,562 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $609,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $1,542,780,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 97.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,783,000 after buying an additional 2,620,310 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 179.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,472,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,544,000 after buying an additional 1,586,620 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28,886.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,526,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,163,000 after buying an additional 1,521,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,781,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,330,000 after buying an additional 994,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average is $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.17 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a $193.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.73.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,122,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 165,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,339,180. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $2,070,340.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,357,521.34. This trade represents a 19.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,018 shares of company stock worth $54,457,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

