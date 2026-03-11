Inceptionr LLC Invests $563,000 in International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,090,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after buying an additional 204,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,192,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in International Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,090,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,561,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price target on International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. International Bancshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, that provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services through its subsidiary, International Bank of Commerce. As one of the largest community banking organizations in the United States, the company serves retail, commercial, and corporate clients with a focus on relationship-driven banking.

The company’s offerings include deposit products, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, mortgage lending, trust and wealth management, and insurance services.

Featured Articles

