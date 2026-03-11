American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.78% of American Healthcare REIT worth $55,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $604.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 19,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $929,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

