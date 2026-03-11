Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,928 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $61,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $353.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.07 and a 52-week high of $594.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.57.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

