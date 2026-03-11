Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $58.01 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $58,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,179,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $268,523,000 after acquiring an additional 889,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,086,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $454,862,000 after acquiring an additional 884,403 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $418,828,000 after purchasing an additional 690,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 104.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 912,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $199,364,000 after purchasing an additional 465,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NXPI opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

