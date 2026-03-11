Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $51.10 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Corporation $CE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $51,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 140.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celanese from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $63.00 target price on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Celanese Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Celanese Corporation has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -1.13%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.