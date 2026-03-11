Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.5833.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $260.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.04 and its 200 day moving average is $261.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

