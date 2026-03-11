Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.5833.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Apple Stock Up 0.4%
Apple stock opened at $260.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.04 and its 200 day moving average is $261.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.
Key Stories Impacting Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: India manufacturing surge lowers China concentration and tariff risk — Apple now makes roughly 25% of iPhones after a ~53% increase in India production last year, reducing geopolitical/tariff exposure and supporting margin resilience. Apple now makes one in four iPhones in India: report
- Positive Sentiment: Move into lower‑priced devices could grow ecosystem and unit volumes — coverage highlights Apple’s new budget‑friendly iPhone 17e and a $599 MacBook Neo as deliberate steps to expand market share while protecting services revenue. Apple’s Newest Phone and Laptop Are More Budget-Friendly. Premium Products Could Be Next
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — Citi reiterated a Buy and $315 target, citing resilient margins, expanding services and emerging AI upside, which underpins upside narratives despite cost pressures. Apple: Resilient Margins, Expanding Services, and Emerging AI Upside Support Buy Rating and $315 Target
- Neutral Sentiment: PC market dynamics could be a relative winner for Apple — analysis suggests industry weakness (memory cost shock) may hurt rivals more than Apple, potentially supporting Mac share gains. The PC Collapse Has a Winner — and It’s Not Who You Think
- Neutral Sentiment: Supplier shifts and competitor headlines — Bank of America warns Qualcomm faces loss of Apple business; this is more a negative for Qualcomm but signals Apple’s growing in‑house or alternate sourcing strategies. Qualcomm faces loss of Apple business, competitive pressures, says Bank of America
- Negative Sentiment: Siri/AI issues delaying smart‑home hardware — Reported Siri troubles have pushed back a smart home display launch, signaling execution and AI software risks for new product lines. Apple’s Siri Troubles Put Smart Home Display On Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory friction in Europe — German publishers say Apple’s revised app tracking rules don’t fix antitrust concerns and urge fines, adding potential regulatory/legal risk to its services/advertising ecosystem. German publishers reject Apple’s revised app tracking rules, urge antitrust fine
- Negative Sentiment: Memory cost headwinds — Coverage flags rising DRAM prices as a near‑term margin pressure (a possible ~140bps headwind), which could temper profit expansion even as revenue grows. Apple Stock — Why Analysts Still Like It Despite A Memory Squeeze
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.