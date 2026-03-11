Inceptionr LLC Takes $553,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $937,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 26.1% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 245,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 50,679 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 165,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of Crown by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 169,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CCK stock opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Crown’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $830,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 474,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,539,033.12. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,988 shares of company stock worth $10,964,122. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.86.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

