Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $78,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,437,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,043,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,952,000 after acquiring an additional 708,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,257,000 after purchasing an additional 834,230 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,222,000 after purchasing an additional 261,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,344,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,457,000 after purchasing an additional 570,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $667,699.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 800,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,337,218.57. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640 in the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

