Amgen Inc. $AMGN Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $74,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $375.43 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.15 and its 200-day moving average is $323.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

