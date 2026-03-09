Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 2,571,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,568,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Under Armour

Under Armour Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.10-0.110 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 1,112,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $6,906,258.99. Following the purchase, the insider owned 43,000,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,035,415.12. The trade was a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 42,448,155 shares of company stock valued at $219,067,338 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $45,395,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $18,920,000. BDT Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the second quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,463,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,391,000 after buying an additional 2,898,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,346,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 99.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,005,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.