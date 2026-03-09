Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Director Michael Speiser Sells 50,338 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $8,818,714.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,044.84. This represents a 62.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.2%

Snowflake stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,788,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,794. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.16. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,120,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,045,000 after buying an additional 652,485 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

