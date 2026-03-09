PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Stephanie Okey Sells 6,333 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Stephanie Okey sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $401,385.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. This trade represents a 44.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $5.58 on Monday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.51. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 362.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,803,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,691,000 after acquiring an additional 514,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,918,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,856,000 after acquiring an additional 224,481 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,851,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,343 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,138,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,339,000 after purchasing an additional 891,690 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.