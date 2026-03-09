Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) CFO Sells $226,023.60 in Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) CFO Jordan Neeser sold 17,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $226,023.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,060.40. This trade represents a 16.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.1%

IE stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,510. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 119,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company’s portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

