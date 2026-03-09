Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Insider Sells $522,340.00 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) insider Scott Strickland sold 6,500 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $522,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,830.04. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.26. 1,458,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

