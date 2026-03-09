CF Industries (NYSE:CF) EVP Bert Frost Sells 5,534 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Bert Frost sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $643,106.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,913.62. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CF Industries Stock Down 4.0%

CF Industries stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,262,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $121.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18,480.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price target on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.