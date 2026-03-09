Insider Selling: Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Jack Lazar sold 7,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,649.80. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Astera Labs Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of Astera Labs stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.31. 5,932,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,933. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.89.
Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.
The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.
