Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 2035386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.64 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 224,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

