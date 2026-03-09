Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.66. 42,070,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 47,290,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 8.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 5.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 144.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $210,688.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,381,861 shares in the company, valued at $25,905,055.26. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 359,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,203.90. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 133,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 104.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,110 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,301,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,311,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

