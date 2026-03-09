CF Industries (NYSE:CF) VP Ashraf Malik Sells 2,439 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) VP Ashraf Malik sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $270,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,189. This represents a 36.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CF Industries Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE:CF traded down $4.65 on Monday, hitting $111.13. 10,262,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $121.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 78.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

