Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Insider Purchases $59,900.00 in Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 103,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,371.66. The trade was a 10.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Return Securities alerts:

On Monday, February 23rd, Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00.

Total Return Securities Price Performance

Total Return Securities stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,749. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Total Return Securities Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the second quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Total Return Securities in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Total Return Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Return Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.