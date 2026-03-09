Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.54 and last traded at $96.66, with a volume of 726587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0%

The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 282.83%. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $338,416.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,793,070.95. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,430. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,167 shares of company stock worth $16,889,199. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 99,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

