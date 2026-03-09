Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) VP Sells $147,140.40 in Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 11,147 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $147,140.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 183,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,642.80. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of IE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,510. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 138.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 352.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company’s portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.
Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.
