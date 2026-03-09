Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cargojet (CJT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cargojet (TSE: CJT):

2/26/2026 – Cargojet had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Cargojet had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$117.00 to C$126.00.

2/26/2026 – Cargojet had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Cargojet had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Cargojet had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$116.00.

1/23/2026 – Cargojet had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Cargojet had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Cargojet had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

